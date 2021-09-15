VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 289,705 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $20.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,467,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

