Van ECK Associates Corp Has $31.07 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 172,192 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after buying an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

