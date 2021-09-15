Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,057,730 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 142.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Oil States International worth $27,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.