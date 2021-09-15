Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.67. 5,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,166,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,904,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.