Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. Analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

