Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

