US Bancorp DE Sells 302 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICF International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

