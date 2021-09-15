US Bancorp DE Sells 126 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Autoliv by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,012,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

