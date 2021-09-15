US Bancorp DE Purchases 289 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,685,000 after acquiring an additional 112,810 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.