US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 552.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

