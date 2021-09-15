US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2,037.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.