US Bancorp DE Has $426,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

