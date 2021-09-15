US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.