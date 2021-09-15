US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.43 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.