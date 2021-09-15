Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 7,396 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.