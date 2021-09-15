UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $18.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.63 to $18.22 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

TIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. UP Fintech has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

