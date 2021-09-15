UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $18.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.63 to $18.22 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.
TIGR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. UP Fintech has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $38.50.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
