United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £180.03 ($235.21).

LON UU opened at GBX 1,061 ($13.86) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,056.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

