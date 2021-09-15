Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $311.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.00 million and the highest is $311.30 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,336,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

