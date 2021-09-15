Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 847.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMICY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UMICY stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

