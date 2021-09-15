UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Sells $2,804,500.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

