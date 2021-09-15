uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.