uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. Research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
