UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 9,200” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,127 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,434.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,961.27.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

