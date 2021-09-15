UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €113.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.55 ($104.17).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €86.90 ($102.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.87. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.