U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.80. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 8,053 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 404,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

