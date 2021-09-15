Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 30.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 15.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.