TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

