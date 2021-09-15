TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

LOW traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

