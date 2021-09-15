TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

