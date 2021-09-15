TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $380,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $566.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.54. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

