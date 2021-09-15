Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 4.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 2,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

