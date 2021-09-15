TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TA. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.