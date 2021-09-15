TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of TA opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $605.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.