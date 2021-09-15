Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

