Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New $211,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

EBAY stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

