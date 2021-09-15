TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on October 14th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.

TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

