Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.30% of Elanco Animal Health worth $52,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $207,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 428.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 386,306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,252,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 893,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

