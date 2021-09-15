Toronto Dominion Bank Has $71.29 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 334.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $71,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

