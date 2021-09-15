Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,447 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $99,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

