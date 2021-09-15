Tlwm Buys 426 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 12,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.