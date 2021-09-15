Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,030 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

