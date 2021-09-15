Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $196,452.82 and $1,527.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

