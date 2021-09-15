Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of Thomson Reuters worth $109,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 117.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

