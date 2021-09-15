TheStreet Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to C+

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SILC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Silicom has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.