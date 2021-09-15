TheStreet Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to C+

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SILC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. Silicom has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 36.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Silicom by 142.9% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 193.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

