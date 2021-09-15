Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $562.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.01 and its 200-day moving average is $494.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.