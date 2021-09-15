The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.63.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

