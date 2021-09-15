The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $142.78 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 2218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMG. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.