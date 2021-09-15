The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOS. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

MOS stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

