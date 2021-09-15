The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $838.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $844.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.39 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. 364,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.