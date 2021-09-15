The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.94. 9,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Marcus by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 154,871 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

