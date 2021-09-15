The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 8.4%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 33,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,846,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.