The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 8.4%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 33,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,846,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.
About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.